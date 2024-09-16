Manipur Government Lifts Six-Day Internet Ban In Five Valley Districts

NET Web Desk

The Manipur government has fully lifted the internet ban imposed across five valley districts, restoring services as of today. The ban, which lasted for six days, was initially put in place as a preventive measure following escalating student-led protests in Imphal that led to clashes with police.

In an official statement, N. Ashok Kumar, the State’s Commissioner (Home), announced that all internet services, including lease lines, VSATs, broadband, and VPN services, are to be restored immediately. “After reviewing the prevailing law and order situation, the State Government has decided to lift the temporary suspension of all internet services in Manipur,” the order from the Home Department read.

The internet suspension, which affected Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching districts, was initially scheduled to continue until September 20. However, following a review, the government deemed it no longer necessary.

Kumar urged internet users in the state to exercise caution and refrain from engaging in activities that could lead to further unrest.

In addition to lifting the internet ban, the government has announced that all schools, colleges, and technical institutions in the state will reopen tomorrow, signaling a return to normalcy.