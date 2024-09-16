Northeast Frontier Railway Sportspersons Achieve Laurels at National Level

NET Web Desk

Guwahati: Sportspersons of Northeast Frontier Railway Sports Association (NFRSA) are consistently bringing laurels in the national platform for N. F. Railway. In the recently concluded 61st All India Inter Railway Track Cycling Championship 2024 held at Indira Gandhi Cycling Velodrome, New Delhi from 11th to 13th September 2024, N. F. Railway cyclist team contested in eight different events of Track Cycling. The N. F. Railway team received the Best team Championship awards in Team Championship (Men Events) with 48 points followed by South Western Railway with 34 points, Northern Railway with 31 points and North Western Railway with 19 points.

In individual category events, L. Ronaldo Singh won Gold in 500 metre Sprint Event; Y. Rojit Singh won Gold in 1 km Time Trial event and Manjeet Kumar won Silver in 4 km Pursuit event. In team events, L. Ronaldo Singh, Manjeet Kumar, Y. Rojit Singh, Dinesh and Rameswar Lal bagged Gold in 4 km Team Pursuit event and Warishdeep Singh, L. Ronaldo Singh and Y. Rojit Singh bagged Gold in the Team Sprint event.

In another event, Indian Railways women team bagged Gold medal in Sr. Nationals Aquatics Championship held at Mangaluru creating a new national record of 4.1.83 seconds. Two swimmers of NFRSA Astha Choudhary & Shivangi Sarmah were part of the Indian Railways women team who outperformed and helped Indian Railway bagged the Gold with record timing. In individual category, Astha Choudhary has won Gold in 100 metre Butterfly and Silver in 200 metre Butterfly

These achievements are result of advanced training and modern infrastructure provided to them for preparing for competitions both at National and International levels by NFRSA. Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway as patron has played a stellar role in supporting the sportspersons and providing cutting edge advanced training infrastructure for them.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NFR Kapinjal Kishore Sharma shared this information in a press communiqué on Monday.