Congress Party In Nagaland Plans Strategies For 2028 Elections

Kohima, Sept 17: AICC Secretary in charge of Nagaland, Christopher Tilak, announced that the Congress party in Nagaland will develop strategies and a road map over the next couple of years, with a focus on the 2028 elections. Speaking to media persons at Congress Bhavan in Kohima, Tilak shared that the party will commence its district tour starting from the ENPO areas after October 20.

Tilak highlighted that the 2024 election results were a significant boost for the Congress party in Nagaland, as the state elected a Congress MP, indicating a desire for change among the people. He emphasized that a peaceful state is crucial for the development of women and youth, and reiterated the Congress party’s commitment to a permanent and final solution.

Tilak also stressed the importance of making the Framework agreement and the agreed position public, advocating for transparency in the party’s efforts and plans.

