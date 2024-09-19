Tripura Government Prioritizes Tourism Development: CM Dr Manik Saha Inaugurates New Facilities at Sulma Dongu Tuisoi Waterfall Tourist Center

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 19, 2024: In a significant move to boost the Tripura’s tourism industry, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha emphasized the government’s commitment to the sector during the inauguration of new facilities at the Sulma Dongu Tuisoi Waterfall Tourist Center on Thursday. The event took place in the scenic Sanaiya Reang Para of Kamalpur sub-division under Dhalai district, marks the state’s renewed focus on promoting tourism, which has seen a substantial rise in the number of visitors in recent years.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Saha highlighted the efforts of the present government to attract both domestic and international tourists. “The number of tourists visiting our state has significantly increased in the last few years, thanks to our focus on developing tourism infrastructure,” he said. Dr. Saha contrasted this progress with the neglect the sector faced under the previous administration. “The former government paid no attention to tourism development, which left many of our state’s natural wonders and cultural heritage underutilized,” he remarked.

The new tourist facilities at Sulma Dongu Tuisoi Waterfall are expected to further enhance Tripura’s appeal to travelers. “If you had not come here, you would not have realized what a beautiful fountain we have,” said the Chief Minister, referring to the breathtaking waterfall. “When tourists come here in the future, they will not only enjoy the beauty of the waterfall but also experience our rich cultural heritage,” he added, praising the traditional bamboo dance performance by local girls at the event.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the importance of promoting Tripura’s tourism potential through modern channels. “We have appointed former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly as the brand ambassador for Tripura tourism. He has visited and filmed several locations across the state, and these efforts are being promoted on television and social media,” Dr. Saha stated.

Dr. Saha underscored the role of tourism in Tripura’s broader socio-economic development, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India. “Prime Minister Modi always speaks of a self-reliant India, and here in Tripura, we too have the potential to create income opportunities through tourism. The beauty and culture of our state are unmatched, and it is time we let the world know about it,” the Chief Minister said.

He encouraged the public to utilize social media to showcase Tripura’s hidden gems. “Mobile phones are in everyone’s hands. Let’s use them to tell the world about our beautiful destinations. Many visitors are surprised by how much Tripura has to offer, but still, not enough people know about it,” he urged.

Dr. Saha criticized the previous government’s inaction on tourism, stressing that the current administration has made it a priority. “Why don’t more people come to Tripura?” he asked. “Those who governed the state in the past did not think about developing tourism. They would only complain that the Center wasn’t providing enough support. But under the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, we have placed special emphasis on tourism development.”

He added that tourism can be a driver of socio-economic growth. “The Prime Minister consistently encourages us to make the most of what we have. By promoting tourism, we can uplift the local economy and improve livelihoods,” he said.

The Chief Minister also announced the launch of the ‘Tripura Tourism Policy’, which aims to attract both domestic and foreign investment into the state’s tourism sector. “Investors are showing interest, even from abroad,” Dr. Saha said. He cited the Swadesh Darshan project, under which infrastructure at popular tourist destinations like Sepahijala, Udaipur, and Unakoti is being upgraded.

“Around 41 eco-friendly log huts have already been built, with 10 more in the works. In addition, a light-and-sound show has been introduced at Ujjayanta Palace, depicting the rich history of the Tripura dynasty,” he said. He stressed the importance of providing quality services and ensuring the safety of tourists to maintain a positive reputation for the state.

Dr. Saha also touched on the development work at the Mata Tripura Sundari temple under the Prasad project. “The project is nearing completion, and once done, it will attract even more visitors,” he said.

The Chief Minister further noted the rise in tourist numbers, stating that in the financial year 2023-24, over 4.7 lakh domestic tourists and more than 75,000 foreign tourists visited Tripura. “These numbers are encouraging, and we are confident that they will continue to grow as we develop more infrastructure and attractions,” he added.

Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, along with MLAs Manoj Kanti Deb and Swapna Das Pal was present at the inauguration. Other notable attendees included Dhalai Zilla Parishad Sabhadipati Sushmita Das, Salema Panchayat Samiti Chairperson Bina Das, Kamalpur Nagar Panchayat Chairperson Prashanta Sinha, and various district officials including Tourism Department Director Prashant Badal Negi and Dhalai District Magistrate Saju Vaheed A.

The Chief Minister expressed optimism about the future of tourism in Tripura, calling on citizens and officials alike to work together to promote the state’s natural and cultural riches. “If we treat our tourists well, they will leave with fond memories and spread the word about Tripura. That is how we will truly unlock the potential of this beautiful state,” he said.