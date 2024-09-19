Tripura Government to Launch New Drive for Demarcation of Tribal Patta Lands in Forest Areas: Minister Animesh Debbarma

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 19, 2024: The Government of Tripura is set to initiate a fresh drive to demarcate patta lands—temporary land titles—allocated to tribal families residing in forest areas. The move, involving coordination between three state departments, aims to resolve conflicts over land use and facilitate smoother operations for the Forest Department.

Tripura’s Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma addressed the issue highlighting the difficulties the department has faced due to the absence of proper demarcation and mapping of patta lands. “Our officials often encounter resistance at the local level when conducting plantation activities. Residents claim the land marked for tree plantations under the forest department’s jurisdiction has already been allotted to them under the patta land scheme,” said the minister.

Debbarma explained that to address these concerns, the government has decided to launch a formal identification process for patta lands. “This requires the involvement of multiple departments,” he added.

The minister further noted that the forest department is planning an extensive bamboo plantation drive in forest areas to combat climate change. “In the recent state assembly session, I was asked about our efforts to address climate change. Bamboo plantation is a key initiative. However, land disputes are creating obstacles for these efforts,” Debbarma stated.

He mentioned that he has sought the assistance of the Tribal Welfare and Revenue Departments to resolve these complications promptly. A secretary-level meeting was held in the state secretariat to expedite the process.