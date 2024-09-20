Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu Commends KVKs as True Bridge Between Laboratory and Land

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 20, 2024: The Annual Zonal Workshop of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) jointly organized by the ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI), Zone VII, Umiam and College of Fisheries, CAU(I), Lembucherra, Tripurawas officially inaugurated by the chief guest Indrasena Reddy Nallu, Governor, Tripura at the College of Fisheries, CAU (Imphal), Lembucherra, Tripura on Thursday. The three-day event from September 19 to September 21 has brought together 43 KVKs from across the state of Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura, marking a significant milestone in advancing agricultural innovation in the Northeast.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrasena Reddy Nallu, Governor of Tripura commended KVKs as the true bridge between the laboratory and the land. He emphasized the role of KVKs as game changers in the region, with over 50 percent of farmers benefiting from their knowledge and services. The Governor praised the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Central Agricultural University, Imphal for its pioneering role in agricultural technology transfer and urged a focus on youth employment through innovative agricultural solutions.

In his address,Dr. Anupam Mishra, Vice Chancellor, Central Agricultural University, Imphal emphasized the important role of Central Agricultural University, Imphal is playing with its vast network of constitutent colleges and KVKs in northeast India to disseminate modern, eco-friendly agricultural practices to rural farmers, ensuring improved livelihoods and environmental sustainability. He underscored the vital role of the College of Fisheries in developing innovative fish farming techniques and sustainable fisheries practices across northeast India. Dr. Mishra also stressed the need for continued collaboration to boost the region’s fish production and integrate sustainable aquaculture into Northeast India’s agricultural framework. This partnership is expected to be a cornerstone of future efforts to advance the fisheries sector while ensuring long-term sustainability and economic growth for the region.

Dr. U. S. Gautam, DDG (Agricultural Extension), ICAR, New Delhi outlined an ambitious roadmap for the development of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs). Emphasizing the future of agricultural innovation, Dr. Gautam highlighted key strategies to transform KVKs into hubs of excellence. A central focus of his vision includes enhancing the intellectual property portfolio of KVKs, aiming to increase patents, copyrights, and geographical indications linked to indigenous agricultural technologies and practices.

Highlighting the importance of the workshop, Dr. R. R. Burman, ADG (Agricultural Extension), ICAR, New Delhi emphasized the monumental role KVKs have played in advancing sustainable agriculture. He praised KVKs for their technology backstopping and partnerships with the private sector, which have significantly enhanced agroforestry, regenerative agricultural technologies, and carbon farming practices.

Dr. P. Chakraborty, Former Member of ASRB, New Delhi, and ADG (PP) of ICAR, stated that the workshop serves as an ideal platform for fostering partnerships, sharing knowledge, and shaping strategies for future agricultural growth in the region.

Dr. M. M. Adhikary, Former Vice Chancellor of Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya, emphasized the significance of knowledge sharing and partnerships in ensuring sustainable and resilient agricultural progress.

Dr. A. K. Mohanty, Director of ICAR-ATARI Zone VII, Umiam highlighted the event’s diverse agenda, featuring Stakeholders’ Interfaces, Agri-Industry/FPO Meets, and a showcase of cutting-edge agricultural technologies. A key focus is the PPV&FRA Workshop, which emphasizes conserving traditional germplasm and protecting farmers’ rights, crucial to preserving the region’s rich agricultural heritage.

Prof. A. B. Patel, Dean, College of Fisheries, Central Agricultural University (I), Tripura in his vote of thanks expressed gratitude to Indrasena Reddy Nallu, Governor, Tripura for gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest. He also presented vote of thanks to Dr. Anupam Mishra, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, CAU, Imphal; Dr. U.S. Gautam, DDG (Agricultural Extension), ICAR, New Delhi and other dignitaries for gracing the event. He further thanked the farmers and media persons for the coverage of the programme.

The three-day event will include sessions such as the Stakeholders’ Interface, Agri-Industry/FPO Meet, Technology Exhibition, and the PPV&FRA Workshop. These forums will enable participants to exchange ideas, review policies, and reflect on the remarkable achievements of the KVKs.