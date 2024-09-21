AAP’s Manoj Dhanovar Appointed Party President For Assam

NET Web Desk

Guwahati Sept 21: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appointed Manoj Dhanovar as its new president for Assam, while former state president Bhaben Chaudhary will serve as National Joint Secretary.

In a related development, Atishi is set to take over as Chief Minister of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, following Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation. Kejriwal was recently released on bail from the Supreme Court in the excise policy case.

President Droupadi Murmu has officially appointed Atishi as Chief Minister, effective upon her swearing-in ceremony. Although Kejriwal’s resignation has been accepted, he will continue to serve until Atishi is sworn in.

Atishi and other ministers will take the oath today at Raj Niwas. The President’s statement confirmed that Kejriwal will remain in office until the new Chief Minister is officially installed. Additionally, five ministers, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, and Kailash Gahlot, have been appointed on the advice of the incoming Chief Minister.