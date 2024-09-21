Sikkim CM Inaugurates Mary Scott Centennial Hall At Paljor Namgyal Girls’ School

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Sept 21: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay today inaugurated the newly constructed Mary Scott Centennial Hall at Paljor Namgyal Girls’ Senior Secondary School (PNGSSS) in Gangtok, marking the school’s 100th anniversary.

The Chief Minister congratulated the school community on reaching this significant milestone, acknowledging the contributions of teachers, staff, and students over the past century.

The hall, designed for cultural, educational, and sports activities, aims to foster student growth and innovation. Tamang-Golay expressed confidence that the facility will benefit future generations and extend the school’s legacy.

He also lauded the school’s implementation of the ‘Bahini’ Yojana, promoting health, hygiene, and life skills among students, aligning with government initiatives for youth development.

The Chief Minister emphasized various educational schemes available for students, encouraging them to utilize these opportunities for personal and academic growth.

PNGSSS Principal Jem Pandi Targain thanked Tamang-Golay for his generosity, saying, “We are grateful for this magnificent hall, fulfilling our long-held dream. Our students, parents, and teachers are overjoyed.”

The program was attended by Minister Raju Basnett, Minister GT Dhungel, MLA Delay Kazi Barfungpa, MLA LN Sharma, teachers, students, staff, parents, and the local public.