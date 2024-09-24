Ex-CM Manik Sarkar Slams Tripura Government, Calls for Resistance Against Lawlessness

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 24, 2024: In a fiery speech delivered at a memorial service for late CPIM Central Committee General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, former Tripura Chief Minister and Politburo member Manik Sarkar voiced strong criticism against the current state government, accusing it of fostering lawlessness and corruption. Speaking at Rabindra Centenary Bhavan, Sarkar described the situation in Tripura as dire, particularly highlighting the rise in crimes against women.

“There is no law and order in Tripura. Crimes against women are a disgrace—a disgrace to civilization and a blow to democracy. This cannot be allowed to continue,” Sarkar stated, calling for collective resistance. He emphasized that the ongoing incidents over the past months had gone unaddressed by the ruling government. “No government can be indifferent to the incidents that have unfolded in the state over the last one to one and a half months,” he said, accusing the ruling party of failing to condemn or protest the increasing violence.

Sarkar further alleged that the government is attempting to cling to power through undemocratic means. “The current government is trying to survive by rigging elections, turning them into a farce and establishing a one-party dictatorship. But this is not permanent,” he warned. Referring to the 2023 assembly elections, Sarkar added, “It is clear that they have understood nothing.”

Sarkar also claimed that internal corruption within the ruling party was rampant. “Those in charge are trying to maintain power by looting. It’s not just enough to issue statements against it—it must be resisted in the streets. People can’t bear it anymore,” he urged.

During his speech, Sarkar also targeted the government’s handling of relief efforts following the recent severe floods in the state. He questioned the allocation of funds and the treatment of flood victims. “Chief Minister announced a package of Rs 564 crore. Where is that money? People are being given only twenty thousand rupees to rebuild their homes, but where will the rest come from?” he asked, criticizing the lack of support provided to flood victims.

Sarkar also accused the government of instigating communal tension, alleging that organizations like the BJP, RSS, and Vishwa Hindu Parishad were engaging in provocative actions to incite violence. “Ranirbazar and Gandachara have seen planned and selective provocative activities. A certain section has orchestrated attacks on people’s homes,” Sarkar claimed.

In closing, Sarkar called for organized movements on the streets, stating, “The government should be forced to pay attention to the basic needs of the people.”

The commemoration meeting saw the attendance of several CPIM leaders, including All India leader Prakash Karat and CPIM State Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury, who paid tributes to Sitaram Yechury before the speeches commenced.