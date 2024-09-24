Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: Firearms, Explosives Seized In Bishnupur District

NET Web Desk

Police in Manipur’s Bishnupur district seized a self-loading rifle (SLR) and several grenades and RPG shells during a search operation in the Machin Manao hills on Monday. Items recovered include an SLR with a magazine, two RPG shells, two RPG chargers, three HE-36 hand grenades, and a Chinese hand grenade.

Simultaneously, authorities ensured the movement of 273 and 148 vehicles carrying essential goods along NH-37 and NH-2, respectively. Strict security measures have been implemented at vulnerable locations, with security convoys escorting vehicles along sensitive stretches to ensure their safe passage.

A total of 110 checkpoints have been established across Manipur’s hill and valley districts. No detentions were reported in connection with any violations during this period, according to the police.

