Meghalaya: Shillong Airport Expansion Underway Amid Regulatory Challenges

The Meghalaya government is driving forward with plans to upgrade Shillong Airport at Umroi, aiming to accommodate larger aircraft and boost regional connectivity. Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, in charge of transport, revealed key details following a site inspection and high-level meeting with aviation officials.

A recent report from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has identified potential for expansion, focusing on extending the runway by 900 meters to the south, avoiding environmental concerns and nearby hill cutting ¹. However, the project faces regulatory challenges, with Dhar emphasizing the need for exemptions from central government guidelines to make expansion feasible.

The state cabinet will review and potentially approve the land acquisition plan. Without exemptions, costs could soar to Rs 8,000 crore, potentially derailing the project.

This development follows previous collaborations between the Meghalaya government and AAI to explore expansion possibilities. The Meghalaya High Court has also directed the government and AAI to complete inspections for runway extension.