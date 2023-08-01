Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited Gets New Chairman Maninder Singh

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 01, 2023: The Government of Assam has issued a notification announcing a major administrative reshuffle in the public service. The reshuffle involves the transfer and re-appointment of several senior IAS and ACS officers.

According to the notification, IAS officer Maninder Singh, who was the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Sports and Youth Welfare, Cooperation, and Tourism Departments, has been appointed as the Chairman of Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited (AEGCL). He will take charge of his new role on his superannuation and will continue until further orders. The terms and conditions of his re-employment as Chairman will be finalised later.

Niraj Verma, IAS, who was the Principal Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Home and Political, Personnel, and Power (E) Departments, and also the Chairman of both AEGCL and APDCL, has been relieved from his role as Chairman of AEGCL.

Gunajit Roy Choudhury, ACS, who was the Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Transport Department and the Secretary in the Inland Water Transport Regulatory Authority, Assam, has been transferred to the National Law University and Judicial Academy. He will now serve as the Registrar of the National Law University and Judicial Academy.

The notification said that the reshuffle was done in the interest of public service and will come into effect immediately.