Nagaland CM Meets Union Jal Shakti Minister To Discuss Water Management Projects

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Sept 24: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio met with Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, RD & GR, CR Paatil, in New Delhi yesterday. Accompanied by Advisor for Water Resources, Tongpang Ozukum, the meeting focused on water management projects in Nagaland.

According to the Chief Minister’s social media post, the discussion centered on key water management issues in the state. Union Minister Paatil also took to social media, detailing the talks, which included strengthening flood management programs, repair, renovation, and revival of reservoirs, and enhancing the effectiveness of small irrigation projects.

The meeting aims to address Nagaland’s water management concerns and explore solutions to boost the state’s water resources infrastructure.