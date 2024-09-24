Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland: National Highway 29 Opened for Vehicles In Chumoukedima

Kohima, Sept 24: The Deputy Commissioner of Chumoukedima has confirmed that National Highway 29, specifically the stretch at Tseidukhru range (Pagla Pahar) between Chathe Bridge (Patkai Junction) and New Chumoukedima Village, is now open for all traffic. This update modifies the previous travel advisories issued on September 5 and September 12.

Vehicles will be allowed to move along this route under the regulation of the Traffic Police, Chumoukedima, with one-way traffic management in place. In contrast, the road from Chumoukedima Town (Old Check Gate) to New Chumoukedima via Old Chumoukedima Village will remain closed to all traffic from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM. This traffic advisory is effective from 6:00 AM on September 24, 2024, until further notice.

