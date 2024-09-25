Meghalaya: BSF Arrests Bangladeshi National Along Indo-Bangladesh Border

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Sept 25: Border Security Force (BSF) troops arrested a Bangladeshi national in the South West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya on Monday.

The BSF acted on specific intelligence and conducted an operation near the Border Out Post (BOP) Kanai, leading to the detention of Tonik Hajong, 38, from Netrakona district, Bangladesh. He was found with 237,500 Bangladeshi taka, which was intended for illegal cross-border activities.

In a separate incident the same day, the BSF’s 4th Battalion seized cosmetic items worth around ₹15 lakh. A patrol team encountered a group of 4-5 individuals attempting to smuggle the goods. When confronted, the suspects abandoned their cargo and escaped into the jungle.

The arrested individual and the seized items were handed over to local police for further action, while the cosmetics were sent to the customs office.