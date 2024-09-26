Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba Stresses Sustainable Farming At Estimates Committee Meeting

NET Web Desk

Dr. Indra Hang Subba, Member of Parliament from Sikkim, attended the Estimates Committee Meeting at the Parliament Annexe Building today, chaired by Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal ¹ ². The meeting focused on promoting natural and organic farming, addressing key issues surrounding Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Dr. Subba commended the Government of India’s efforts to reduce chemical fertilizer use in agriculture, acknowledging the shift’s importance for sustainable farming practices ¹. However, he emphasized the need for better management policies to safeguard farmers’ incomes during this transition.

The Sikkim MP also highlighted disparities between employees of KVKs under ICAR and those in the Agriculture Department, advocating for uniformity and fairness in employment terms ¹. His insights underscored the importance of a coordinated approach to agricultural reform, balancing ecological sustainability with farmers’ and agricultural workers’ welfare.

As a member of the Estimates Committee, Dr. Subba’s contributions are crucial in shaping policies that impact India’s agricultural sector ² ³. The committee’s recommendations will likely influence future decisions on sustainable farming practices and agricultural research.

Dr. Subba’s involvement in the Estimates Committee is a significant development for Sikkim and India’s agricultural landscape ¹ ⁴. His commitment to sustainable farming and farmers’ welfare is expected to bring positive changes to the sector.