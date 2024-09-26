Sikkim’s Rainfall Pattern Shows Significant Variability: IMD

NET Web Desk

Sikkim’s rainfall pattern continues to exhibit significant variability, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest data. The state’s monsoon activity has fluctuated across districts, with some regions experiencing substantial increases in precipitation, while others remain near or slightly below normal levels.

Soreng district topped the rainfall charts, recording 78.0 mm in the last 24 hours, bringing its total rainfall since June 1 to 2,077.0 mm, an 18% increase above the expected seasonal norm. This makes Soreng the district with the highest rainfall accumulation for this period.

The state of Sikkim overall experienced an average rainfall of 45.7 mm in the past 24 hours, with a cumulative total of 1,843.2 mm since June 1, reflecting a 12% excess above normal precipitation.

Other notable rainfall figures include Mangan, with 25.3 mm in the last 24 hours, totaling 1,820.3 mm (20% above normal), and Pakyong, with 64.3 mm in the last day. However, Gangtok experienced a rainfall deficiency, receiving 30.7 mm, with a total seasonal rainfall of 1,892.2 mm, 11% below the expected norm.

Gyalshing and Namchi also recorded significant rainfall, with 24.5 mm and 51.6 mm in the last 24 hours, respectively. These variations highlight Sikkim’s unpredictable weather patterns, with some districts exceeding seasonal expectations.