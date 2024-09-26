Tripura’s Minority Muslims to Teach Secularism to Bangladesh’s Majority Muslims: Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 26, 2024: Thousands gathered at Tripura’s Sabroom under South district on Thursday to decry the ongoing attacks on religious minorities in Bangladesh, particularly in the Chittagong Hill Tracts. The protest march was led by the leader of TIPRA Motha Party Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman commenced at 2 PM from the martyr altar of India’s freedom fighters and proceeded to the Sabroom Melarmath.

“We stand united against oppression,” declared Debbarman, addressing a diverse crowd of Buddhists, Christians, Muslims, and Hindus. The air was charged with slogans demanding an end to the persecution of minorities and the protection of tribal rights.

The rally culminated in a massive public meeting at the fairground, where Debi Chakma, a prominent leader of the Chakma community, delivered a stirring speech. “The Chakma community of India stands in solidarity with our brethren in Bangladesh,” she proclaimed, vowing to support their fight for rights and justice.

Shah Alam, representing the Muslim minority cell of TIPRA Motha Party emphasized the importance of secularism. “Though we are a minority in Tripura, we uphold peace and respect for all religions. Our community has set an example by safeguarding religious temples in Muslim-majority areas,” he stated.

Debbarman issued a stern warning to the caretaker government of Bangladesh, promising decisive action if the persecution of tribals continues. “The minority Muslims of Tripura will teach the majority Muslims of Bangladesh what true secularism means. This rally is a message to Bangladesh – we will not stand by silently,” he asserted.

He urged all minority communities in Bangladesh to remain united and resilient. “The Chittagong Hill Tracts were once part of our royal family’s domain. Any further aggression will be met with strong resistance,” Debbarman reminded.