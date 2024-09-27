Naga Students’ Federation Slams Centre Over Extension Of AFSPA in Nagaland

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Sept 27: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has strongly condemned the Centre’s decision to extend the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) 1958 in eight districts of Nagaland for another six months.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notification extends AFSPA in Dimapur, Niuland, Chümoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, and Peren districts, as well as certain areas within 21 police stations across five other districts.

The NSF views this move as a disregard for the long-standing demands of the Naga people to revoke the “draconian law”. The federation argues that AFSPA has perpetuated violence and human rights abuses instead of addressing underlying issues.

Despite earlier claims of lifting AFSPA in 70% of northeastern states, the Centre’s decision has sparked outrage in Nagaland.

The NSF’s opposition is rooted in concerns about AFSPA’s impact on the local population, citing its potential to perpetuate violence and human rights abuses.