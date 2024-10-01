Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam CM Calls For Assamese To Be Recognized As A classical language, Seeks Support From PM Modi

Guwahati, Oct 1: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma is advocating for the recognition of Assamese as a classical language, emphasizing ongoing discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government. In a recent tweet, Sharma outlined the significance of this proposal for the state and its cultural heritage.

The Chief Minister noted that the initiative seeks to go beyond the recommendations of the Justice Biplab Sharma Committee report. By elevating Assamese to classical status, Sharma believes the language can achieve a prominent place within India’s diverse linguistic landscape.

Sharma expressed confidence that Prime Minister Modi would give serious consideration to this important request. This move underscores the Assam government’s commitment to preserving and promoting its linguistic identity.

Achieving classical language status for Assamese could enhance its presence in educational and cultural contexts, ultimately contributing to the preservation of the language for future generations.

