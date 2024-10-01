ICAR Tripura Hosts Workshop and Exhibition to Boost Livelihoods of Tribal Farming Communities

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 01, 2024: The ICAR Research Complex for North East Hill Region, Tripura Centre, organized a significant Workshop cum Exhibition on “Livelihood Improvement of Tribal Farming Communities through Integrated Farming System” on October 1, 2024. The event, aimed at enhancing the livelihoods of tribal farmers, saw the participation of over 300 tribal farmers from all districts of Tripura.

The workshop was inaugurated by the Cabinet Minister for Forest, General Administration, Printing & Stationary, Science, Technology & Environment, Animesh Debbarma. In his keynote address, the minister commended the role of ICAR in promoting sustainable agricultural practices and urged farmers to be at the forefront of adopting the innovative technologies being developed by ICAR.

Dr. B.U. Choudhury, Head of ICAR Tripura, in his inaugural address, provided insights into the various technologies developed by the institute. He emphasized that these technologies have already been transferred to around 6,000 farmers across Tripura, leading to a significant improvement in their economic conditions. “Our efforts have helped increase the income of tribal farmers by 30-55%, contributing to their overall economic upliftment,” Dr. Choudhury stated.

The Chief Guest, Debbarma praised ICAR’s commitment to improving the livelihoods of tribal communities through its cutting-edge research and technology dissemination. He urged the tribal farming community to actively adopt these technologies to maximize their agricultural output and improve their living standards.

Dr. B.P. Singh, Convener of the program, highlighted the Scheduled Tribe Component Project of ICAR and its successful implementation at the grassroots level. The project aims to ensure the socio-economic empowerment of tribal communities through integrated farming systems.

The event was graced by several dignitaries, including Runiel Debbarma, Executive Member of PWD & Rural Development TTADC; Santosh Das; Arabinda Debbarma, Director of T-SAMETI; Diganta Das, Deputy General Manager of NABARD; Dr. A. B. Patel, Dean of the College of Fisheries; and Iqbal Ahmed, Senior Commandant of CRPF. Heads of the KVKs also attended the event, further highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts in advancing agricultural development.

The workshop concluded with the distribution of various critical agricultural inputs, such as paddy seeds, planting materials, poultry chicks, mushroom spawn, and fish fingerlings, to the participating farmers, ensuring they are well-equipped to implement the technologies discussed during the event.

The initiative is expected to significantly boost the livelihoods of the tribal farming communities, empowering them to adopt sustainable practices for long-term economic benefits.