Northeast Frontier Railway Leads Swachhata Campaign 2024, Championing Cleanliness and Environmental Sustainability

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 01, 2024: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) officials are actively taking part in the nationwide “Swachhata Hi Seva 2024” campaign, a movement focused o­n promoting cleanliness and environmental sustainability. This initiative started from 16th September and will last till 2nd October, which marks the 10thanniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission and culminates o­n Swachh Bharat Diwas, i.e. o­n 2nd October as a tribute to the Father of the Nation. The theme for this year, “Swabhav Swachhata – SanskaarSwachhata” seeks to emphasize the role of individual responsibility and collective action in maintaining cleanliness across the country.

The campaign has been launched to sensitize people about observing of proper hygiene, encourage desisting from open defecation and keeping the stations and railway tracks clean. From the first day, various activities were organised at railway colonies, work places and station premises to spread up awareness amongst railway employees, their family members and passengers.

The Swachhata campaign was launched on 16th September with a Swachhata Pledge at NFR’s headquarter where all PHODs, HODs & staffs took part. A Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir was organized at Guwahati Railway Station where PPE kits along with safety gears were distributed to Safai Mitras. Information on various central government schemes was briefed to them during the Shivir. Various health check-up camps of Safai Mitras are set up in connection with Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir at Divisional Railway Hospital of New Tinsukia, Dibrugarh Town, Rangiya and Dibrugarh. Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager, N.F. Railway and other senior officials along with family members participated in the walkathon from Maligaon Officers Colony to Railway Stadium on 19th September. With the slogan “Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat” walkathon programme was held across all the divisions of NFR. Various sporting events were held across all the divisions on the occasion of SHS 2024 to encourage Healthy Life with Swachh environment.

General Manager, N.F. Railway Chetan Kumar Shrivastava and General Manager, N.F. Railway (Construction) ShriArun Kumar Chaudhary led other senior officers during a plantation drive at Maligaon, under the initiative “EkPedMaaKeNaam” as a part of SHS 2024 campaign. A sale of recycled plastic waste products is organized at Guwahati Station promoting the “Waste to Art” concept as an initiative of the campaign. A door-to-door cleanliness awareness and garbage collection drive is conducted across Railway Colonies of N. F. Railway to sensitize people on maintaining clean and hygiene surroundings.

CPRO of NFR Kapinjal Kishore Sharma shared this information in a press communique on Tuesday.