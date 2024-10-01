Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Sikkim CM Holds Meeting With BRO On Infrastructure And Landslide Measures

Gangtok, Oct 1: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met with Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials in Gangtok to discuss infrastructure improvements and solutions for landslide-prone areas across the state. The meeting focused on conducting joint inspections and ensuring timely restoration of affected roads.

During the discussion, both sides stressed the importance of a coordinated approach to address infrastructure challenges, with an emphasis on strengthening road networks to prevent further disruptions.

The meeting also highlighted the broader goal of supporting Sikkim’s development while enhancing national security through improved infrastructure management and response strategies.

