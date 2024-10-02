Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Calls for Plastic-Free State, Promotes Environmental Awareness During ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Program

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 2, 2024: Tripura Chief Minister Professor Dr. Manik Saha emphasized the need for collective efforts to keep the state clean and plastic-free during the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ program held at the Ujjayanta Palace premises on Wednesday. The Chief Minister urged citizens to actively participate in environmental protection initiatives, calling for increased public awareness and the development of social movements to address these issues.

“Everyone should come forward to maintain the cleanliness of Tripura,” said Dr. Saha while addressing the media. “In addition, we must work towards developing a plastic-free Tripura as part of our environmental protection efforts. This requires greater awareness and cooperation from all sections of society.”

The event was organized as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘Seva Pakshakal,’ a series of programs initiated on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17. The campaign, which also commemorates the birthdays of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on September 25 and Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, featured various social activities, including blood donation camps, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and clothing donation drives. Wednesday marked the conclusion of the ‘Seva Pakshakal’ campaign.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Dr. Saha extended his greetings to the people of Tripura and the country, particularly in celebration of Seva Pakshakal and Mahalaya. “Mahalaya brings a special feeling, one that I have cherished since childhood,” Dr. Saha remarked. “It signals the arrival of Durga Puja, a festival eagerly awaited by people of all communities. I extend my best wishes to everyone for a joyful and blessed Puja celebration.”

Reflecting on the progress of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Dr. Saha expressed satisfaction with the state’s efforts but emphasized the importance of continued dedication. “We must maintain cleanliness not only in our surroundings but also in our hearts and minds. The work to make Tripura a plastic-free state is ongoing, and we must avoid the use of single-use plastics. The Prime Minister has made many promises for the welfare of the people, and while these cannot be fulfilled overnight, we are steadily moving in the right direction with everyone’s cooperation.”

The Chief Minister also highlighted the recognition Agartala has received at the national level, with the Agartala Municipal Corporation being awarded twice for its cleanliness efforts. “In addition to keeping the city and state clean, we are addressing the basic problems faced by the people,” he said.

Dr. Saha further mentioned the ongoing membership drive of the BJP, with a target to reach 1.2 million members. “In 2019, the membership was at 6,50,000, and this time, we are confident of achieving our goal,” he stated.

The event was attended by Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Deepak Majumder, BJP state vice-president Tapas Bhattacharya, Agartala Municipal Corporation Central Zone Chairperson Ratna Datta, Bardowali mandal president Sanjay Saha and other leaders.