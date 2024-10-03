Meghalaya Filmmakers Simi Khongtiang, Elvachisa Sangma Selected For Busan International Film Festival 2024

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Oct 3: Two talented filmmakers from Meghalaya, Simi Khongtiang and Elvachisa Sangma, have been chosen to represent the state at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival 2024.

Simi Khongtiang expressed excitement about attending her first international film festival, looking forward to diverse cinematic experiences and inspiring the Jaintia Film Industry.

Elvachisa Sangma, an award-winning filmmaker, shared gratitude for the opportunity to experience global cinema, learn from experts, and form meaningful connections.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting enabled filmmakers from North-Eastern states to participate, with each state nominating two representatives.

The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) is covering expenses for the delegation.

Fraternity Art Cine Entertainment Shillong praised the initiative, citing its importance for uplifting North-Eastern filmmakers and providing international exposure.

The Busan International Film Festival, running from October 2 to 11 in South Korea, offers a platform for showcasing regional talent and fostering creative exchanges.