Northeast Frontier Railway Launches Special Train Services For The Festive Season

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Oct 4: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced the operation of special trains to accommodate increased passenger traffic during the upcoming festive season. These services will be available in several states, including Bihar and Assam.

From October 8 to November 27, 2024, a Puja special train will operate twice a week between Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi and Katihar in Bihar. Train no. 04047 will depart from Katihar every Wednesday and Saturday at 18:00, arriving at Anand Vihar Terminal the following day. Conversely, Train no. 04048 will leave Anand Vihar Terminal every Tuesday and Friday at 15:20, reaching Katihar the next day.

Additionally, a one-way special train will run from Dibrugarh in Assam to SSS Hubballi Junction in Karnataka on October 5, 2024. This train is scheduled to depart Dibrugarh at 13:30 and will arrive in Hubballi on October 8 at 09:00.

