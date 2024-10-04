Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary Unveils 30 Entrepreneurship Development Centres At Shillong

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 04, 2024: The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) successfully organized the “Northeast Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Conclave 2024” at IIM Shillong today. This event is a significant leap towards fostering entrepreneurship and skill development in the northeastern region of India. Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State, Ministry of Education, Govt of India was the Chief Guest at the event alongside other prominent leaders from various northeastern states, industry experts, and academicians, all engaged in discussions on strengthening the region and unlocking new opportunities.

The conclave included fostering regional cooperation by aligning state-level initiatives with the Ministry’s vision for a strong entrepreneurship and skills ecosystem. The discussions centered around strategic pathways to harness the potential of the region’s youth through skill development and entrepreneurship, with a focus on innovative solutions and regional growth. This collaborative effort aims to drive sustainable economic progress in the North-East.

The Ministers shared best practices from their respective states and underscored the importance of creating a robust skill development framework tailored to the region’s unique cultural and economic landscape. They emphasized the critical need for ITI upgradation, planned funding and the implementation of a more rigorous selection process for instructors aimed at maintaining high standards of training. Recognizing the immense value of local craftsmanship, they advocated for leveraging the expertise of artisans, such as wood carvers, bamboo craftsmen, and carpet weavers, while aligning their traditional skills with emerging market demands.

Jayant Chaudhary, in his address, emphasized the significance of this initiative and the potential of the Northeast, said, “Our North-Eastern States, over the past decade, has experienced a resurgence, reclaiming its position of prominence. The government’s focused ‘Act Fast for North East and Act First for North East’ policy has enabled the region to emerge as a key contributor across various sectors. With improved connectivity and a rising pool of educated youth, all eight states are experiencing double-digit growth, which will contribute significantly to India’s Five Trillion economy goal.”

“I am truly encouraged by the open and transparent dialogue we’ve had today. It’s clear that every state faces unique challenges, shaped by its demographics and geography, but what stands out is the shared passion and commitment across the board. Everyone here, is unified in recognizing that skilling is a common agenda for all. The Prime Minister’s assertion of competitive cooperative federalism is reflected in our collective approach — we are thinking long-term and strategically, with a unified vision for India 2047” he further added.

Jayant Chaudhary said, “With a unified vision for India 2047, we are re-engineering our approach to elevate our ITIs, embrace public-private partnerships, and nurture world-class champions through skill development and entrepreneurship. By capitalizing on platforms like SIDH and exploring innovative formats like residential learning, we can ensure our youth are equipped for the future.”

The North-Eastern Skill & Entrepreneurship Conclave 2024 has laid the groundwork for enriching skilling, entrepreneurship, and holistic development in the Northeast with a commitment to building a vibrant ecosystem that empowers youth and drives sustainable growth in the region.

The conclave marked the launch of a landmark initiative to establish 30 Entrepreneurship Development Centers (EDCs) and four Incubation Centers (ICs) across the northeastern states, under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE). The project aims to empower the youth by fostering entrepreneurial skills and building a sustainable ecosystem through 30 EDCs and four ICs. It combines hard interventions, like infrastructure development, with soft interventions such as 90 entrepreneurship awareness programs, 90 entrepreneurship development programs, 40 faculty development programs, and various competitions to inspire innovation. These efforts target the creation of 900 startups across the region.

The initiative also aims to train 600 mentors and ensure proper infrastructure at higher educational institutions (HEIs). Significant progress has already been made, with center heads trained at the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) and functional EDCs established. Moving forward, entrepreneurship development programs will help 900 youth compete for spots in incubation programs, with 50 incubatees receiving seed grants of ₹5 lakhs. The project also ensures convergence with relevant government schemes to support the development of all 900 business plans.

Under the Skill India Mission, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has made significant strides in promoting skilling across the country, with a strong focus on the North-Eastern Region (NER). Through Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), over 13.40 lakh candidates have been trained since 2015, with ₹857.84 crore allocated to NER states. The Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) initiative has skilled 1.24 lakh candidates since 2018, backed by ₹37.26 crore under the NER head. Furthermore, 1,015 establishments have engaged 43,820 apprenticesunder the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS). Additionally, 73,487 candidateshave been enrolled in 110 ITIs across the region since FY 2014-15, with 48,870 Vishwakarmas trained under PM Vishwakarma.

To strengthen the skilling ecosystem in the NER, ₹43.13 crore has been released, supporting various initiatives including PM-JANMAN, PM Daksh, and SFURTI, alongside the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for Upgradation of ITIs. Additionally, Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) has been designed to synergize and transform the skills, employment, and entrepreneurship landscape, empowering the youth across the NER to contribute to the nation’s economic growth.

The event was also graced by NyatoDukam, Minister, Commerce & Industries, Labour & Employment, Information, Public Relations & Printing, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh and Jayanta Mallabaruah, Hon’ble Minister for Public Health Engineering, Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship and Tourism Departments, Govt of Assam.

Also present were ShakliarWarjri, Minister, Sports and Youth Affairs and Labour Registrations and Stamps, Govt of Meghalaya, Lalnghinglova Hmar, Minister of State, Labour, Employment, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Sports and Youth Services, Excise and Narcotics Department, Govt of Mizoram, and Maotoshi Longkumer, MLA and Advisor, Labour & Employment, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, & Excise Department, Govt of Nagaland. Furthermore, Madan Cinturi, MLA and Advisor to the Government of Sikkim, Skill Development Department, and Shreeshail Malge, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Govt of India, also graced the occasion.

In conclusion, the Northeast Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Conclave 2024 marks a new chapter in the region’s journey toward self-reliance and growth. With a clear focus on empowering the youth, the conclave showcased the commitment of the government and various stakeholders in fostering an ecosystem that nurtures innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development in the northeastern region of India.

The event was further honored by the presence of Prof D.P. Goyal, Director of IIM Shillong, as Guests of Honor. These leaders’ presence and contributions were pivotal in shaping the conversations around building a robust skill and entrepreneurship ecosystem in the Northeast.