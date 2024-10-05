Arunachal Pradesh Duo Makes History With FTI Selection

NET Web Desk

In a remarkable achievement, Marky Tadang and Tarh Kaha, talented members of the Kamsa Dramatics Society (KDS), have been selected for the prestigious Film And Television Institute (FTI) Itanagar’s first session of 2024-2026. This milestone marks a significant breakthrough for the state’s artistic community.

Marky Tadang, hailing from Durpai village in Kra Daadi district, has been chosen for the coveted 2-Year Post Graduate Diploma in Screen Acting, making him the sole representative from Arunachal Pradesh in this category. Meanwhile, Tarh Kaha, from Sangridolo village in the same district, has secured a spot in the two-year PG Diploma in Screenwriting.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to extend his warm wishes, saying, “I wish them all the best for their future efforts. I also compliment KDS President Shri Paalin Kabak ji for nurturing creative minds of the state.”

The selection process for FTI Arunachal Pradesh involves a written test, followed by orientation, audition, and interviews. With Marky and Tarh’s selection, Arunachal Pradesh’s creative landscape is poised for growth and recognition.