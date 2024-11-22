Manipur: NH-37 Blocked By Massive Rockslides; Clearance Underway

NET Web Desk

Massive rockslides at Nungdalan, between K. Sinam and Sehjang Village in Kangpokpi District, have cut off NH-37 (Imphal-Jiribam Road) since yesterday, officials said. Ganpati Company, engaged in double-lane road expansion, is working to clear the debris using five excavators from both sides of the blockage.

However, continuous rockslides and the steep, rocky terrain are hindering progress. Officials from the company estimate that clearing the debris could take an entire day before vehicular movement resumes.

Meanwhile, loaded trucks bound for Imphal remain stranded at the Noney Police Check Post, awaiting the road’s reopening.