Arunachal Pradesh Man Defrauded Of Rs 92 Lakh By Guwahati Resident

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Oct 5: The Itanagar Capital Police have successfully arrested Dheeraj Pao, who is alleged to have defrauded a resident of Arunachal Pradesh of Rs 92 lakh. The operation, led by Itanagar Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh, was announced on Friday as a significant breakthrough in the case.

Pao is accused of impersonating the director of ‘M/S Rhodus Estates Private Limited’ and deceiving the victim, Jumda Padu, into investing in a non-existent project related to the installation of Airtel towers in Arunachal Pradesh. Despite collecting the substantial amount, Pao reportedly failed to fulfill any of his commitments and subsequently evaded all attempts at communication.

After a thorough investigation and intelligence gathering, a dedicated team from the Capital Police, headed by Sub-Inspector Tamo Bakhang and Assistant Sub-Inspector Manish Kumar, tracked Pao to his residence in Guwahati. The arrest took place late on Thursday, in coordination with the Assam Police.

Superintendent Singh emphasized that this arrest marks a critical step towards delivering justice to the victim and highlights the commitment of the Capital Police to combat financial fraud effectively.