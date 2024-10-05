Assam CM Warns Of Growing Jihadi Fundamentalism, Threat To Indigenous People

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Oct 5: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has sounded an alarm over the increasing presence of Jihadi fundamentalists in the state, stating that Assam won’t be safe for indigenous people in the next decade.

Sarma’s comments came after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested eight Islamist fundamentalists from Assam.

“The return of Jihadi fundamentalists is real, and it’s a matter of concern,” Sarma said, adding that NIA raids consistently yield arrests from Assam, indicating a growing trend.

He linked protests against eviction drives in areas like Kosutoli, Sonapur, to fundamentalist forces, alleging outside instigation.

Prominent human rights activist Harsh Mander was specifically named by Sarma as one of those provoking and inciting people during eviction drives.

“Mander and others visit Assam, fueling tensions, but carefully avoid crossing legal boundaries,” Sarma said.

The state government is monitoring these activities and will take necessary action, Sarma assured.