Manipur Police, Village Authorities Uproot 10 Acres Of Poppy Plants In Tamenglong

NET Web Desk

In a coordinated operation, the Manipur Police, working alongside village authorities from Kuilong and Kadi IV, destroyed nearly 10 acres of poppy plants in the state’s Tamenglong district. The operation, conducted between September 27 and October 3, targeted illegal plantations in Kuilong Part 2 and Kadi IV villages, under the jurisdiction of Tamei Police Station.

Approximately 4-5 acres of suspected nursery poppy plants were destroyed in Kuilong Part 2, with an additional 5-6 acres uprooted in Kadi IV village. The cultivation, believed to be operated by unknown individuals, was uncovered through the combined efforts of local leaders and law enforcement, working to combat the spread of illegal drug farming in the region.

On October 3, the Superintendent of Police in Tamenglong led an additional operation to uproot poppy plants in the same areas, bolstering the state’s ongoing campaign against illegal cultivation. This initiative represents a significant step in addressing drug-related issues, which continue to be a concern for local authorities.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh commended the joint efforts, using his X handle (formerly Twitter) to express his gratitude. “Appreciate your efforts in eradicating the illegal plantations of poppy and drugs businesses from our Manipur state. We will not rest until these poppy plantations and the drug menace are completely eradicated from Manipur,” Singh said.

The operation is part of a broader state crackdown on illegal drug cultivation, underscoring the government’s commitment to tackling the narcotics trade and its detrimental effects on society.

In a separate operation, security forces in Manipur recovered a cache of weapons and ammunition from Khengmol Hill in Churachandpur District. The operation, carried out by the Manipur Police and Assam Rifles (AR), led to the seizure of significant arms, including one tear gas gun, a country-made 9 mm pistol with a magazine, a five-bore single barrel, eight live rounds of ammunition, thirteen improvised mortar shells, and five improvised heavy mortars.