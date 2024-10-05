Manipur: Security Forces Seize Large Cache Of Arms In Churachandpur District

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Oct 5: Security forces have intensified search operations in the vulnerable and fringe areas of Churachandpur District, Manipur, as part of their ongoing efforts to ensure safety and security in the region.

During these operations at Khengmol Hill, personnel from the Manipur Police and Assam Rifles recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition. The findings included one tear gas gun, one country-made 9 mm pistol with a magazine, five 12 bore single-barrel shotguns, eight live rounds of ammunition, thirteen improvised mortar shells, and five improvised heavy mortars.

These actions reflect the commitment of security forces to maintain order and address security concerns in Manipur, highlighting the importance of vigilance in the area.