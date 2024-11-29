Arunachal Pradesh Govt Signs MoU With ITBP To Supply Fruits, Vegetables, Meat, Fish

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Nov 29: The Arunachal Pradesh government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to supply essential local products, including fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, dairy, and millet, to ITBP units stationed across the state.

This initiative aims to support the central government’s Vibrant Village Scheme (VVS), which focuses on boosting the local economy, enhancing border security, and promoting agricultural development. The MoU is expected to provide a stable market for local farmers, encourage reverse migration, and foster economic growth in rural areas.

The agreement is a significant step towards improving both regional development and the security infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh.