Meghalaya Congress Unveils New Website To Boost Public Engagement

Shillong, OCT 5: The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) launched its official website today, aiming to enhance communication and transparency with the public.

The website was unveiled by MPCC President Vincent H. Pala, AICC in-charge Mathew Anthony, Tura MP Saleng A. Sangma, and General Secretary Sanjay Das.

According to the MPCC, the website will serve as a digital platform to keep the community informed about party activities, news, and initiatives, promoting an engaged and informed citizenry in Meghalaya.

“This initiative will strengthen our connection with the people we serve,” said MPCC President Vincent H. Pala.

The website launch is part of the MPCC’s efforts to increase public interaction and accountability.

