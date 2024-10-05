Security Forces Intensify Search Operations, Ensure Safe Passage Of Essential Goods

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Oct 5: In an effort to maintain safety and order, security forces in Manipur have intensified search operations across vulnerable areas in the hill and valley districts.

These operations successfully facilitated the movement of 172 and 169 vehicles carrying essential items along National Highways 37 and 2, respectively. Enhanced security measures have been put in place at sensitive locations, with security convoys ensuring the safe passage of these vehicles.

Additionally, 110 Nakas and checkpoints have been established across various districts. Authorities reported no detentions related to violations during these operations, indicating the effectiveness of the ongoing security measures in the state.