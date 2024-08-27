Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland Government Cracks Down On NHIDCL Over Highway Debacle

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Nagaland, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Kohima, August 27, 2024 – In a stern move, the Nagaland government has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to clear debris and restore traffic on a vital National Highway connecting Kohima and other districts.

A high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary on August 26 expressed grave concern over NHIDCL’s continued failure to address the issue, despite state support and local assistance.

NHIDCL must reopen the highway within 72 hours or face state intervention, with costs billed to the corporation for reimbursement.

The Nagaland government will deploy necessary machinery and manpower to clear the highway if NHIDCL fails to meet the deadline, underscoring its commitment to ensuring connectivity and public convenience.

This is not the first instance of NHIDCL falling short of expectations, prompting the state government to take decisive action.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News