Nagaland Government Cracks Down On NHIDCL Over Highway Debacle

NET Web Desk

Kohima, August 27, 2024 – In a stern move, the Nagaland government has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to clear debris and restore traffic on a vital National Highway connecting Kohima and other districts.

A high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary on August 26 expressed grave concern over NHIDCL’s continued failure to address the issue, despite state support and local assistance.

NHIDCL must reopen the highway within 72 hours or face state intervention, with costs billed to the corporation for reimbursement.

The Nagaland government will deploy necessary machinery and manpower to clear the highway if NHIDCL fails to meet the deadline, underscoring its commitment to ensuring connectivity and public convenience.

This is not the first instance of NHIDCL falling short of expectations, prompting the state government to take decisive action.