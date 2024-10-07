Regional Research Institute of Homoeopathy Agartala Highlights Ministry of Ayush’s 100-Day Achievements: Over 1.5 Lakh Patients Benefited

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 07, 2024: The Regional Research Institute of Homoeopathy, Agartala on Monday highlighted the activities and achievements of the Ministry of Ayush over the past 100 days to showcase the ministry’s efforts. The Officer In-charge of the institute Dr. Ratan Chandra Shil in a press conference shared detailed insights into the key milestones achieved by the Ministry of Ayush and the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), with a particular focus on the contributions of the Regional Research Institute of Homoeopathy in Agartala.

Speaking to reporters here, Dr. Shil emphasized the transformative role of Ayush in India’s healthcare system. “The 100-day programme, launched in June 2024, has been instrumental in promoting holistic health through Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy. During this period, we provided care to over 1.5 lakh patients and benefited more than 28,000 citizens through various health initiatives,” he said.

He also highlighted significant global collaborations, including a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the World Health Organization (WHO) and agreements with Vietnam and Malaysia on medicinal plants and Ayurveda.

In addition, the Ministry of Ayush introduced several key initiatives. “Programs like ‘One Herb One Standard’ and special medical stores at every Tehsil level are vital steps in bringing traditional medicine closer to the people. The ‘Har Ghar Ayur Yog’ campaign, which organized 14,692 Ayush camps for the elderly, further exemplifies our commitment to community wellness,” Dr. Shil noted.

Dr. Partha Debbarma, Principal Officer (Health) of TTAADAC, and Dr. Subrata Deb, Branch Officer (AYUSH) of the State AYUSH Mission, Tripura, also attended the event, emphasizing the growing integration of Ayush into the broader healthcare landscape. “Ayush packages have now been incorporated into the Government of India’s flagship programme, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, ensuring that every citizen can avail the benefits of holistic health,” Dr. Debbarma said.

The Regional Research Institute of Homoeopathy, Agartala, has played a pivotal role in advancing homoeopathy. Established in 1984 and upgraded to a full-fledged research institute in 2017, the institute has conducted over 50 research projects. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we distributed homoeopathic prophylaxis to vulnerable populations. Today, we continue to promote homoeopathy through our outpatient department (OPD) services, and soon we will be launching inpatient departments (IPDs) and specialized clinics on rheumatology, maternal and child health, and lifestyle disorders,” Dr. Shil added.

Research efforts at the institute include seven ongoing projects, such as a malaria study at Ganganagar PHC in Dhalai, a school health programme in Jirania, and a menstrual health programme in three schools. “We are also working on new projects related to osteoarthritis and gall bladder cancer, which will soon begin at ABVR Cancer Centre. These projects aim to revolutionize healthcare by promoting preventive care and holistic wellness through Ayush,” Dr. Shil concluded.

The event also highlighted CCRH’s contributions to public health, including clinical research on lung cancer and substance abuse. “Our collaboration with institutions like the Royal London Hospital and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) showcases the global reach of our research in homoeopathy,” Dr. Shil said, stressing the importance of ongoing international cooperation for the development of the Ayush sector.