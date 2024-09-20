Nagaland Wrestling Association Selects 36 Wrestlers For National Championship 2024

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Sept 20: The Nagaland Wrestling Association (NWA) has selected 36 wrestlers to participate in the 12th All India Traditional Wrestling & Pankration Federation National Championship 2024. The event will take place in Dehradun from October 3 to 6, 2024.

The selection trials were held at IG Stadium, Multi-Purpose Hall “B,” with 61 participants from three affiliated units of the NWA competing for spots on the team.

A coaching camp for the selected wrestlers will begin at IG Stadium on September 25. All selected athletes are required to attend the camp.

Selected Wrestlers:

Men Senior Belt & Mas Wrestling

+100 Kg: Menuosetuo Yiese, Rukukhoto Khusoh

100 Kg: Venuzo Dawhuo, Thepfuvilie Neikha

90 Kg: Hülüyi D. Vadeo, Vevokho Ruho

80 Kg: Kuvenu Puro, Seyiejalie Gwirie (Belt Only)

71 Kg: Kuluvezo Soho, Rokuokehie Khawakhrie (Belt Only)

65 Kg: Lhupra Vero, Neikhotuo Keditsu

59 Kg: Wezutsho Venuh, Nelhouvituo Suohumvü

54 Kg: Kezevikho Sachü, Vichülhoutuo Rhetso

49 Kg: Tsuveto Resuh, Zhovi Kehie

45 Kg: Pude Hesuh

Men Senior Mas Wrestling Only

80 Kg: Zhopao Movi

71 Kg: Bisekhoto Gwirie

Senior Women Belt & Mas Wrestling

+70 Kg: Vikehenuo Zümvü, Thejaneinuo Thevo

70 Kg: Haizeuyile

63 Kg: Thujosulü Tetseo, Vetavolü Puyo-o

56 Kg: Vekhonielü Cürha, Vizoneino Keditsu

50 Kg: Megolhoukhonuo Thevo, Nosezono Kuotsu

Men Cadet Belt Wrestling

71 Kg: Nubasa Rhakho

66 Kg: Mulukhro Nakro, Mulubi Dzudo

59 Kg: Kevilekho Peki, Peramreudibo Hegwang

54 Kg: Thepfukedo Kimho

Women Cadet Belt Wrestling

70 Kg: Khrielhounuo Thevo

45 Kg: Kulungolu Nakro