Tripura’s Left Front Stages Mammoth Rally in Agartala to Condemn Attacks on Bangladesh Minorities

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 05, 2024: Tripura’s CPIM-led Left Front organization staged a massive protest rally in Agartala city on Saturday condemning violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

Undeterred by heavy rainfall, thousands from diverse communities including men and women from various religions gathered for the rally raising slogans demanding the protection of all minorities in Bangladesh, regardless of faith.

Addressing the large crowd after the march, former Chief Minister of Tripura and CPIM Politburo member Manik Sarkar stressed the duty of Bangladesh’s majority population to shield its minorities from attacks. “The caretaker government in Bangladesh cannot remain silent. The majority community must pressurize the government to safeguard the lives and properties of minorities,” Sarkar emphasized. Sarkar, who led Tripura for two decades (1998-2018), reiterated that the protection of minorities is crucial for peace in the region.

Sarkar further urged the Bangladesh government to take swift action against those inciting violence. “We do not criticize the current caretaker government, but we cannot remain silent when minorities who have contributed to Bangladesh’s growth are under attack. A majority of Bangladeshis oppose these assaults. As a neighbor, India wishes for peace and stability in Bangladesh, which would benefit people of all communities,” he remarked.

In the days leading up to the rally, various groups, including the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), an ally of the ruling BJP, and other organizations representing Buddhist, Hindu, and Muslim communities, held separate protests across Tripura and other northeastern states. These demonstrations called for an end to the violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

Additionally, Chakma leaders from the region submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging a reconsideration of India’s diplomatic stance towards Bangladesh until safety measures for hill tribes and religious minorities are ensured. The memorandum highlighted ongoing violence in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, where over nine tribal members were killed, dozens injured, and homes and shops destroyed in organized attacks.

The Chakmas, a Buddhist minority group, primarily reside in the Chittagong Hill Tracts of Bangladesh, as well as parts of Myanmar and India’s northeast. The call for action reflects the growing concern among regional leaders about the plight of minorities in Bangladesh.