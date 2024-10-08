Former Meghalaya Speaker Martin M Danggo Resigns From BJP

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, Martin M Danggo, former Speaker of Meghalaya, has tendered his resignation as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), citing “personal reasons”. This move comes just 18 months after Danggo joined the BJP in February last year, ahead of the Assembly elections.

Danggo’s political journey is marked by affiliations with various parties. He began his electoral journey as a nominee of the People’s Democratic Movement, winning the Langrin seat in 1998. Later, he switched to the Congress and served as Speaker of the state assembly from 2003 to 2008. After delimitation, Danggo won consecutive elections from the Ranikor constituency in 2008, 2013, and 2018.

However, his stint with the Congress ended in 2018 when he resigned and joined the National People’s Party (NPP). Unfortunately, his decision to switch parties led to a defeat in the subsequent by-election.

Danggo’s resignation letter, a copy of which is with PTI, urges the state BJP president to consider his request to leave the party. This development has sparked interest in Meghalaya’s political circles, with many speculating about Danggo’s next move.

Danggo's resignation letter, a copy of which is with PTI, urges the state BJP president to consider his request to leave the party. This development has sparked interest in Meghalaya's political circles, with many speculating about Danggo's next move.