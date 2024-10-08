Tripura Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma Virtually Inaugurates 20 New Beat Office Buildings under JICA Project

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 08, 2024: In a significant step towards strengthening the forest infrastructure in the state, Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma virtually inaugurated 20 newly constructed Beat Office Buildings under the Tripura JICA Project (SCATFORM) on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Project Management Unit, Gandhigram in West Tripura district.

These buildings constructed at a project cost of Rs. 12.20 crores on a 50-50 cost-sharing basis between the state government and the SCATFORM Project are fully equipped to facilitate fieldwork for Beat Officers of the Tripura Forest Department. Each building features an office space with a hall, designed to support efficient management and coordination at the grassroots level.

In his address, Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma emphasized the government’s commitment to making Tripura a greener and pollution-free state. He expressed confidence that the newly inaugurated Beat Offices will enhance the capacity of the forest staff, allowing them to engage with local communities, raise awareness, undertake afforestation activities, and promote sustainable development opportunities.

Highlighting the growing threat of pollution, the Minister called upon citizens to act responsibly and take steps to protect the environment. He also acknowledged the successful efforts of the Forest Department in curbing illegal activities through strict enforcement measures.

The Minister further announced future plans for the development of additional permanent structures for the Forest Department, as well as staff quarters to provide better housing facilities for the families of forest officers.

R K Samal, IFS, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Forest Force (PCCF &HoFF), also spoke at the event, lauding the efforts of the project in improving forest management.

The welcome address was delivered by Pravin Agrawal, Chief Executive Officer & Project Director of Tripura SCATFORM Project. Other notable speakers included Dr. Avinash M. Kanfade, Managing Director of the Tripura Forest Development and Plantation Corporation (TFDPC), and Dr. Y L Singh, Group General Manager, NPCC Ltd.

The event was attended by senior officers, including District Forest Officers, as well as Beat Officers from the recently inaugurated offices. Several dignitaries and stakeholders from the Tripura Forest Department were also present, marking this as a major milestone for the state’s ongoing efforts in forest conservation and community engagement.