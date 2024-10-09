Mizoram Peace Restored In SHC Area Due To Congress’s Efforts, Says State Congress Chief Lal Thanzara

NET Web Desk

Mizoram Congress president Lal Thanzara announced on Tuesday that peace has been restored in the Hmar-dominated northeastern part of the state after years of insurgency, thanks to his party’s efforts. Thanzara made this statement while revealing the names of 12 Congress candidates for the upcoming Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) polls.

Addressing the press at Congress Bhavan in Aizawl, Thanzara emphasized that the Congress has consistently worked towards peace. He highlighted the party’s role in establishing the SHC, which was born out of the Congress-led Mizoram government’s talks with Hmar militants, resulting in the signing of a peace accord in 2018 [1).

The SHC polls are scheduled to take place on November 5, with 23,789 eligible voters, including 11,914 women. The State Election Commission has set October 10 as the last date for filing nomination papers and October 14 for withdrawing candidature.

The ruling ZPM and Hmar People’s Convention (HPC) will contest the elections in an alliance, with ZPM contesting eight seats and HPC contesting four. The main opposition MNF has formed an alliance with the Hmar People’s Convention (Reformed), with MNF contesting 10 seats and HPC (R) contesting two.

The SHC comprises 12 constituencies, covering 31 villages in the Hmar-dominated northeastern part of Mizoram. In the 2019 council polls, the Mizo National Front (MNF)-HPC combine secured 10 seats, while Independent candidates won the remaining two. However, the power dynamics have shifted frequently in the last five years, with the ZPM-HPC alliance currently holding power.

The SHC was established on July 9, 2018, following the peace accord signed between the Mizoram government and the Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic) on April 2, 2018.