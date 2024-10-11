Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Joins Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 Campaign In Tura

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Meghalaya, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Shillong, Oct 11: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma participated in the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 Campaign in Tura Bazar on Friday, alongside District Administration and Tura Municipal Board officials.

The campaign, launched nationwide on September 17, 2024, to mark 10 years of the Swachh Bharat Mission, aims to promote cleanliness as a lifestyle, especially among the youth.

Sangma emphasized the importance of maintaining clean public amenities and collaborating with the community to foster a sense of respect and ownership. The Tura campaign is a year-long initiative seeking to engage community members in adopting cleanliness.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News