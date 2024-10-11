Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Joins Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 Campaign In Tura

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Oct 11: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma participated in the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 Campaign in Tura Bazar on Friday, alongside District Administration and Tura Municipal Board officials.

The campaign, launched nationwide on September 17, 2024, to mark 10 years of the Swachh Bharat Mission, aims to promote cleanliness as a lifestyle, especially among the youth.

Sangma emphasized the importance of maintaining clean public amenities and collaborating with the community to foster a sense of respect and ownership. The Tura campaign is a year-long initiative seeking to engage community members in adopting cleanliness.