UK Auction House Withdraws Naga Human Skull From Sale Amid Outcry

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Oct 11: A UK-based auction house has withdrawn a 19th-century Naga human skull from its listings following protests in India.

The skull, listed for GBP 2,100-4,000 (Rs 2.30-4.39 lakh), was part of “The Curious Collector Sale” at Swan auction house in Oxfordshire.

The Forum of Naga Reconciliation and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio condemned the sale, citing its emotional and sacred significance for the Naga people. Rio sought External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s intervention.

Auction house owner Tom Keane said the skull was withdrawn to respect those involved, despite being legal.

The move comes amid concerns over cultural sensitivity and repatriation of indigenous artefacts. The Forum is in talks with Oxford’s Pitt Rivers Museum about returning artefacts to Nagaland.