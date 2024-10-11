Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

UK Auction House Withdraws Naga Human Skull From Sale Amid Outcry

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Nagaland, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Kohima, Oct 11: A UK-based auction house has withdrawn a 19th-century Naga human skull from its listings following protests in India.

The skull, listed for GBP 2,100-4,000 (Rs 2.30-4.39 lakh), was part of “The Curious Collector Sale” at Swan auction house in Oxfordshire.

The Forum of Naga Reconciliation and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio condemned the sale, citing its emotional and sacred significance for the Naga people. Rio sought External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s intervention.

Auction house owner Tom Keane said the skull was withdrawn to respect those involved, despite being legal.

The move comes amid concerns over cultural sensitivity and repatriation of indigenous artefacts. The Forum is in talks with Oxford’s Pitt Rivers Museum about returning artefacts to Nagaland.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News