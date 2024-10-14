Shija Hospitals to Invest Rs 700 Crore for Super Speciality Healthcare Facility in Tripura: CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 14, 2024: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Monday that the state government has allocated land for the establishment of a super speciality hospital by a private healthcare group. Shija Hospitals and Research Institute (SHRI), based in Imphal, has expressed interest in expanding its services to Tripura with plans to set up a new facility.

Addressing a government function, Saha stated, “In response to their interest, the state government has secured land for SHRI to establish a super speciality hospital at Khayerpur in West Tripura. They have committed to investing Rs 700 crore to boost healthcare infrastructure in the state.” This investment is seen as a significant step towards improving health services in the region.

The announcement follows a similar statement made by the Chief Minister in September, where he highlighted SHRI’s interest in opening a branch in the state.

Speaking during the launch of the STAR-NCD initiative at the Karl Landsteiner Auditorium in Agartala, Saha emphasized the government’s focus on enhancing healthcare. “The current government prioritizes health services and is dedicated to providing modern and improved medical care to the people of Tripura. Several projects are underway to strengthen healthcare facilities,” he remarked.

On this significant occasion, the State Government and ONGC signed a crucial MoU worth Rs 34.46 crore for the construction of a three-story building within the hospital premises.

The STAR-NCD project, under ICMR’s National Health Research program, aims to enhance the diagnosis and treatment of non-communicable diseases, particularly through improved ambulatory care services in the state.