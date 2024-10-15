Jharkhand Government Forms Committee To Study Plight Of Tea Tribes In Assam

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Oct 15: The Jharkhand government has approved the formation of a committee to investigate the challenges faced by tea tribes of Jharkhand origin in Assam.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday. The committee will study issues related to housing, jobs, and rights of these tribes and recommend welfare measures to the state government.

Soren had earlier written to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressing concern over the marginalization of tea tribes despite their significant contributions to the economy. He advocated for their recognition as Scheduled Tribes (STs), citing their distinct cultural identity and vulnerability to exploitation.

The tea tribes, numbering around 15-20 lakh, are currently classified as Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Assam, denying them access to critical government benefits and opportunities. Soren’s demand for ST status aims to address historical injustices and promote social justice.

The committee, formed under the Minister for Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste, Minority and Backward Class Welfare Department, will have all-party representation and visit areas where these tribes reside to gather data.