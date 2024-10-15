Manipur: Dengue Cases Surge In Churachandpur, 36 Positive Cases Reported In October

NET Web Desk

Churachandpur district in Manipur has witnessed a significant rise in dengue cases, with 36 positive cases reported in the first 14 days of October, taking the year’s tally to 79, according to district authorities. The cases were detected in 13 localities, including areas within the town and suburbs.

The Malaria Department of Churachandpur has responded promptly, conducting extensive fogging operations in areas with high concentrations of dengue cases, such as Chengkonpang, Zenhang Lamka, Tuibong, and Kamdou veng. Led by District Malaria Officer Dr. Liangoumuan Samte, the initiative aims to control the spread of the disease.

Experts warn that the mosquitoes causing dengue are most active between June and December, while those causing malaria are active from January to June. Despite facing challenges due to the ongoing crisis in Manipur, including a lack of funds and testing kits, the department is working diligently to contain the outbreak.

Currently, free testing services are only available at Krisna Diagnostic inside the District Hospital campus, while other diagnostic centers require payment. Fortunately, there have been no reported fatalities from dengue in the district so far.

The situation remains alarming, with many suspected cases detected on Monday and awaiting test results. If positive, these cases could further exacerbate the situation, highlighting the need for continued vigilance and proactive measures to combat the spread of dengue in Churachandpur.