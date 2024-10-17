Cong Promises To Shift HQ If Voted To Power In Mizoram’s Sinlung Hills Council

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Oct 17 : The Mizoram Congress has committed to relocating the headquarters of the Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) to Sakawrdai village if it wins the local body elections scheduled for November 5.

State Congress president Lal Thanzara announced the party’s intention to effectively use available resources for the development of the council. Established in 2018 as part of a peace agreement with the Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic), the SHC serves three assembly constituencies near the borders of Assam and Manipur. Currently, the council operates from the secretariat complex in Aizawl due to ongoing infrastructure work.

During a campaign rally, Thanzara criticized the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), alleging its connection with the BJP and emphasizing the Congress party’s commitment to peace in the region.

In the upcoming elections, 23,789 voters will select from 49 candidates vying for 12 seats on the SHC. Both the ZPM-HPC alliance and the Congress are contesting all available seats, while the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) is fielding candidates in 10 constituencies. Vote counting will take place immediately after the polls. In the previous elections in 2019, the MNF-HPC alliance won 10 seats.