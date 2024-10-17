Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Launches Meghalaya Skill And Innovation Hub

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Meghalaya, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Shillong, Oct 17: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar laid the foundation stone for the Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub yesterday, aiming to promote entrepreneurship in the state.

The ₹77.5 crore project, located on a 6.54-acre plot in New Shillong, will provide incubation, training, collaboration and industry partnerships for youth.

Dhankhar emphasized the importance of skilling youth, citing ₹60,000 crore allocated for training five lakh youth over five years.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma pledged government support for entrepreneurship, leveraging the state’s youthful population.

Governor C.H. Vijayashankar and Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh attended the event, which included the launch of the CM Business Catalyst and an MoU between UNDP and Meghalaya.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News