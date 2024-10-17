Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Launches Meghalaya Skill And Innovation Hub

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Oct 17: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar laid the foundation stone for the Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub yesterday, aiming to promote entrepreneurship in the state.

The ₹77.5 crore project, located on a 6.54-acre plot in New Shillong, will provide incubation, training, collaboration and industry partnerships for youth.

Dhankhar emphasized the importance of skilling youth, citing ₹60,000 crore allocated for training five lakh youth over five years.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma pledged government support for entrepreneurship, leveraging the state’s youthful population.

Governor C.H. Vijayashankar and Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh attended the event, which included the launch of the CM Business Catalyst and an MoU between UNDP and Meghalaya.